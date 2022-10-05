Live weather: Heavy snow in south; may fall in Christchurch, Dunedin

An influx of cold air is set to send temperatures plummeting across Aotearoa New Zealand for the rest of the week.

A wintry blast is set to spread over the country in the next two days, bringing with it sub-zero temperatures and the chance of heavy snowfall.

MetService says the ‘nasty’ winter front could bring record low temperatures for October.

Niwa Weather is warning there could be a real hypothermia risk for people and livestock and urged people not to underestimate the cold.

“Dress in layers. If you don’t have to go out [it’s] best not to, to avoid the exposure,” Niwa meteorologist Chris Brandolino said. “Wear a hat. Most of the heat in your body is lost through your head.”

The “effective temperature” in parts of the South Island will drop to between -5C and -10C by around 1am on Thursday morning, the agency is forecasting.