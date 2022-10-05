More snow, hail and thunderstorms across the lower South Island, chilly Thursday expected for the North Island

A second cold front brought fresh snow as well as rain, hail and thunderstorms to the lower South Island on Wednesday evening.

Otago, Canterbury and Southland saw renewed snowfall from around 6pm on Wednesday. In Dunedin and on Stewart Island, snow was photographed all the way down to sea level.

Residents in Christchurch reported hearing loud thunder along with hail and snow-like precipitation. Earlier in the day, parts of the lower South Island were hit by “thundersnow”, a combination of thunder, snow and lightning.

Temperatures are predicted to stay in the low single digits across the lower South Island on Thursday, according to MetService. Eastern and southern lowland parts of the South Island will see “effective temperatures” between -5C and -10C around 1am Thursday.

READ MORE:

* Thundersnow adds to weather woes

* Cold wind and snowfall in South Canterbury

* Time to rug up as polar blast brings chilly temperatures to Wellington

* Snow settles in the south, with more predicted overnight



Lydna Palaamo/Supplied Passengers waiting to board a flight out of Dunedin battled snow flurries on Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday, Niwa reported that Invercargill's maximum temperature was 6.1C – its third-lowest October maximum temperature since records began.

Heavy snow warnings will remain in place for Banks Peninsula, Southland, Stewart Island, Clutha, Dunedin, Central Otago south of Alexandra, the Southern Lakes District south of Queenstown, and Fiordland from Te Anau southwards until Thursday morning.

Wellington is expected to be next in line for freezing temperatures, strong winds and possible snow down to 200m. A snow watch has been issued for Wairarapa including the Tararua Range south of Mount Bruce, and the eastern hills of Wellington until 1pm on Thursday.

The capital city already saw some chilly conditions on Wednesday afternoon when temperatures dropped by almost 7C over a 30-minute period, according to Niwa.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Snow fell in Gore on Wednesday as an icy blast of cold air travelled up the country.

Waka Kotahi has urged motorists across lower parts of the North and South islands to take caution while driving. Multiple road closures are in place due to snowfall in the South Island.

Road snowfall warnings are in place across the South Island, as well as Napier-Taupo Road, Desert Road and Remutaka Hill Road in the North Island.

Further north, Auckland is set to see showers and southwesterlies on Thursday, easing by the evening.

As well as potential snowfall, Wellington will be hit by sleety showers and cold southerlies. Thursday will see a low of 5C in the city.

A low of 2C is forecast in Christchurch on Thursday, as well as heavy snow showers, possible morning thunderstorms and strong southwest winds.