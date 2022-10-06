Polar blast: What you need to know about New Zealand's severe weather

Snow warnings are in place for many areas as a cold snap slowly moves up the country.

MetService has issued a heavy snow warning from much of the lower South Island and a heavy snow watch for Wairarapa.

Four major highways across Otago and Southland have been closed due to heavy snowfall.

Public transport services are affected in both the North and South Islands.

Wairarapa, Southland, Otago and Canterbury are set to be hit with thundersnow, a rare combination of thunder, snow, and lightning.

A bitterly cold front is sweeping through New Zealand, bringing snow to large parts of the country and causing thunder strikes throughout the motu.

Further snow is expected across much of the South Island on Thursday, while Wairarapa is under a heavy snow watch.

Here’s what you need to know.

READ MORE:

* Thundersnow adds to weather woes

* Spring snow is down to huge gulf between temperature of ocean and the air almost a mile above it

* Christchurch and Wellington expected to feel like -7C on Thursday morning



Road closures

The Desert Road in the central North Island has reopened after a six-hour closure from heavy snowfall.

Waka Kotahi spokesperson Cara Lauder said people should also prepare for other state highways in the Central Plateau to be affected.

“With additional traffic on the roads due to the school holidays, motorists are asked to take extra care on slippery roads,” she said.

Four major highways across Otago have been closed due to snow: SH85, SH87, SH93 and SH96.

Waka Kotahi NZTA/Supplied The Desert Road was closed between Rangipo and Waiouru due to heavy snowfall.

Dunedin City Council has closed three roads and crews were out clearing the streets.

Mayor Aaron Hawkins said it was safest for Dunedin residents to stay home, especially in the hill suburbs.

“Crews are ... out clearing roads, but the volume, low level and widespread nature of the snow means they won't get to all areas immediately, particularly the hill suburbs and outlying areas,” he said in a tweet.

The Clutha District Council said roads in high altitude areas, such as Waipori, Wilden/Switzers and Hillend, “should be treated as closed until further notice as it will take time for roading crews to get out and assess the situation”.

The council asked drivers to stay off the roads where possible.

Stratford District Council said Manaia Rd and Pembroke Rd were closed at Te Papakura o Taranaki – the national park.

Crews were working to clear the roads and get them open, the council said.

“Please don’t rush up there. Wait until we confirm when they are open, it may be a few hours. Drive safely around town and enjoy this October school holiday snow!”

The Banks Peninsula route on state highway 75 reopened after 10am. The alpine passes along SH73 and SH7 are both open, but chains are needed to combat snow and ice. Those roads are closed to towing vehicles.

State Highway 8 from Lake Tekapo to Timaru has also reopened, though ice and snow continue to affect safety in Southland and Otago, journey manager for Otago and Southland Nicole Felts said.

Even when roads have reopened, motorists are being warned of black ice, which is hard to spot under trees and on bridges, she said.

Grit on the road also requires drivers to slow down and avoid sharp braking.

Closed state highways

SH85 Kyeburn to Palmerston north of Dunedin

SH87 Kyeburn to Outram

SH93 Clinton to Mataura

SH96 Nightcaps to Ohai

Roads to drive with caution, watch for black ice

SH8 The Lindis Pass, Tarras to Omarama

SH83 Pukeuri to Omarama

SH8 Cromwell to Tarras

SH6 Cromwell to Kingston

SH 85 Kyeburn to Alexandra

SH8 Alexandra to Roxburgh

SH6 Dipton to Five Rivers

SH6 Five Rivers to Kingston

SH6 Kawarau Gorge to Gibbston

SH94 Mossburn to Te Anau

SH96 Winton to Mataura

Public transport

Orbus Dunedin said most services in the city were suspended due to weather and road conditions.

Bus routes 3, 8, 19, 44 and 55 would be in service, but would not be travelling on certain roads and would potentially be delayed due to conditions.

In the North Island, Metlink was also advising of cancellations affecting Wairarapa train services due to weather.

The 8.21am and 12.45pm services from Wellington to Masterton had been cancelled, as had the 10.30am and 3.38pm from Masterton to Wellington.

MATT GREENE/Supplied Snow covers the beach, in Dunedin.

Ski fields

Upper mountain lifts at Whakapapa ski field are on hold due to high winds and avalanche control work.

Happy Valley will open for beginner ski and sledding from 9.30am.

Meanwhile, Mt Hutt’s operations manager James Urquhart said the snowfall’s timing was “absolutely epic” and skiers were in for a “magic few days up the mountain”.

On Wednesday, 13cm of snow fell on Mt Hutt, with a little more on Thursday morning.

There was also a large dumping of snow on Taranaki Maunga overnight.

So far this year the ski area’s rope tows and t-bar have not operated due to a lack of snow, but it’s not unheard of for the field to open as late as November.

Liam Galbreath/Supplied Snow blankets the ground in Mosgiel, Dunedin.

What’s to come

A further 10 to 15cm of snow is forecast in Southland, Stewart Island, Clutha, Dunedin, Central Otago south of Alexandra, the Southern Lakes District south of Queenstown, and Fiordland from Te Anau southwards.

A MetService meteorologist said there were “plenty more snow showers on the way” for places like Southland.

Christchurch could expect up to 20 centimetres of snow to 200m above sea level, MetService said.

A warning on State Highway 1 north of Dunedin remained in place until 6pm on Thursday, with a further 4-6cm of snow expected.