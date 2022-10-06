Weather: Rain and snow set to ease but cold night ahead across the country

The weather is clearing up but it will remain cold for much of the country, MetService forecasts.

The heavy snow, wind and rain that hit the South Island and parts of the North Island are set to ease on Thursday afternoon, but freezing temperatures are expected to stick around overnight.

Otago, Southland and Canterbury received a fresh dusting of snow early on Thursday after a series of cold fronts made their way up the country. Snow also fell in Taranaki, Manawatū, the hills around Wellington and across the Central Plateau in the North Island.

The snowfall prompted road closures down south, with motorists in Dunedin warned to avoid unnecessary travel. The city’s hillside suburbs received up to 10cm of snow.

At midday on Thursday, the southernmost cold front had almost cleared the East Cape and was moving away from the country to the northeast, said MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris.

SCREENSHOT/1NEWS Dunedin was covered by a thick layer of snow on Thursday morning.

“[Rain and snow] will be on the easing trend throughout the rest of today. I wouldn’t discount the ability for a few more heavy showers around the southeastern part of the South Island, and even around the southern part of the North Island.”

Although there was very little risk of more snow down to sea level, snow may still continue to fall at higher elevations.

More settled weather is expected heading towards Friday and the weekend, but temperatures will stay low on Thursday night, said Ferris.

“It will be cool overnight tonight. We will see frosts around a good portion of the country for the beginning of Friday. Frost risk even lasts into Saturday morning for a large portion of the country,” Ferris said.

“Friday afternoon temperatures will take a bit of a step upwards towards normal and return to normal by the weekend.”

In Christchurch, snow showers are expected to turn into rain showers on Thursday afternoon. Strong southerlies, gusting up to 90km/h, are expected around Banks Peninsula. Friday morning will be another chilly start in the garden city, with the temperature predicted to sit around 2C between 5-7am.

Jonathan Corby/Supplied Snow fell on Remutaka Hill near Wellington early on Thursday.

Isolated showers are forecast for Wellington in the evening on Thursday, as well as some icy southerlies. The overnight temperature will drop to 6C.

Southwesterlies will ease in Auckland on Thursday night, and a few showers are predicted in the afternoon. Temperatures are likely to sit around 7-9C overnight.