Power back on for 850 homes in North Canterbury

Power is out to around 850 homes in North Canterbury (file photo).

Mainpower has reconnected power at about 850 homes after a series of outages in North Canterbury as the region was whipped by wild weather.

Power was out to around 795 homes in the Fernside, Springbank, and Swannanoa areas on Tuesday evening, and about 55 properties in Loburn further north.

Lines company Mainpower said the cause of the outages was unclear, and teams were deployed to reconnect homes. All but two in a rural area north of Sefton had power back by 9.30pm.

MetService had forecast rain and cloud for North Canterbury on Tuesday afternoon, including possible thunderstorms and hail.