Power out for 850 homes in North Canterbury

Power is out to around 850 homes in North Canterbury (file photo).

Mainpower is working to determine the cause of widespread power outages in North Canterbury, as the region is whipped by wild weather.

Power is out to around 795 homes in the Fernside, Springbank, and Swannanoa areas, and about 55 properties up in Loburn further north.

Lines company Mainpower says the causes of both outages were currently unknown, but teams were en route to find out more.

MetService had forecast rain and cloud for North Canterbury on Tuesday afternoon, including possible thunderstorms and hail.

The weather is expected to ease later in the evening.