Weather: Wet, windy weekend on the way as fronts move across the country

There will be heavy rain and some strong winds for areas of the country on Friday and into the weekend.

This weekend will bring heavy rain and strong winds as several fronts are pushed over the country by a low pressure system.

MetService has issued heavy rain warnings across Tasman, Buller, Westland from Otira southwards, the Richmond and Bryant ranges, the Rai Valley and Mount Taranaki lasting until Saturday afternoon.

Rain watches are also in place for the Bay of Plenty, the central North Island hill country, the Tararua Range and the ranges of Westland north of Otira.

Further north, a strong wind watch is in place for Wellington on Saturday from 9am until 10pm, with severe gale winds possible in exposed places.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Heavy rain is set to hit the west of the South Island this weekend thanks to several fronts moving across the country.

“We’ve got a low pressure system sitting out in the Tasman at the moment, which is sending several fronts across the country,” said MetService meteorologist Alwin Bakker.

“These are bringing heavy rain for the west coast of the South Island. Some of that has already started up for Westland,” he said.

“A few stations have got over 20mm since 9pm on Thursday and we’ve still got a good period of those heavy rain warnings still to go.”

Rain is likely to spread further North, bringing a wet weekend across most of the country, Bakker said.

Cloud and some showers are expected on Saturday in Whangārei as the town plays host to the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal clash between the Black Ferns and Wales, so Bakker advises fans heading to the match to bring a raincoat with them.

A wet weekend is in store for Auckland, with heavy rainfall and fresh northerlies forecast. Maximum temperatures will sit around 23C.

Wellington will be battered by some strong northerlies on Friday, followed by a windy, rainy weekend with highs around 17-18C.

A showery two days is forecast for Christchurch, clearing for a fine end to the week on Sunday. Temperatures will reach a warm 23C on Saturday and Sunday.