Wet weather rugby: Rain expected to impact Women's World Cup quarterfinals

There will be heavy rain and some strong winds for areas of the country on Friday and into the weekend.

Rain is expected to affect the Women’s Rugby World Cup quarterfinals in Whangārei and Auckland this weekend, despite the arrival of warm and humid conditions around the country.

Whangārei will host Saturday’s World Cup games, with France taking on Italy, and Wales facing the Black Ferns at Semenoff Stadium, before England and Australia, and Canada and USA, contest the last two quarterfinals at The Trusts Arena in Auckland on Sunday.

Rain is currently lashing the West Coast of the South Island with severe watches and warnings in place on Friday, with MetService predicting that wet weather will shift across the North Island over Saturday and Sunday.

“Most people will see some rain before the end of the weekend,” said MetService’s Lewis Ferris.

“Looking at Saturday for the rugby in Whangārei, it's worth packing a little raincoat because there is the risk – more so in the latter parts of the day – of getting some wet weather.

“On Sunday around Auckland, it's more likely that the wet weather will be around game time. So fans will definitely need to take their rain jacket.

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Fans attending the Women’s Rugby World Cup quarterfinals in Whangārei and Auckland this weekend should take a raincoat.

“It could even be a little heavy at times around the Auckland region, it’s just whether that makes it over the stadium.”

It’s not all doom and gloom however, as parts of the country will have much drier weather, with humidity and warm temperatures being driven our way by a low pressure system currently centred over Tasmania.

Overnight temperatures are tipped to be about 10 degrees above what is typical for the end of October, with the likes of Napier expecting a Saturday high of 27C and an overnight low of 18C heading into Sunday.

Further north, this could make for testing conditions for runners participating in the Auckland marathon on Sunday, who will have to contend with hot and sticky weather and the annoying presence of rain.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland Marathon runners are expected to face warm and humid conditions along with some rain.

“It might look like beach temperatures, but you might also have rain and wind along with it,” said Ferris.

“Marathon entrants would have trained for the run, but they might not have been able to prepare so much for this influx of subtropical air mass, which is going to make it warm and very uncomfortable.”

Looking further ahead, next week could see a repeat of this week’s varied weather, with lingering rain expected to dissipate around Tuesday or Wednesday, before it returns ahead of the weekend.