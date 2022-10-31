Weather: Heavy rain forecast for the South Island, but scorching temperatures in the east

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected across the South Island this week as a series of fronts make their way over the country, but temperatures are expected to heat up in the east.

Heavy rain warnings have been issued for southern Westland from the early hours of Wednesday until Thursday morning, and for the eastern Bay of Plenty until late Monday night. Rain watches are also in place for the Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound and the headwaters of lakes and rivers in Canterbury and Otago.

“The heaviest rainfall is likely to be about the western side of the South Island. For places like Westland, up in towards the ranges there could be as much as 300-400mm of rain,” said MetService meteorologist John Law.

“Rain is being driven in by northwesterly winds as a series of fronts run in and across the South Island.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Heavy rain is set to batter the west coast of the South Island this week as a series of fronts move over the country.

“We have got some stronger winds with it, and that’s going to help push some of that wet weather over to the east as well.”

Wind watches are in place for the Canterbury High Country, Fiordland, Southland west of Lumsden, and the Queenstown Lakes District. Northerly winds may gust to severe gales in places.

Rain and wind is expected to clear for a fine end to the week, with some scorching temperatures expected across the east of the country.

“As we head in towards the end of the week we’ll find high pressure building back in from the south, so things should improve.”

“By the time we head in towards Wednesday, we could find temperatures up to 28-29C for places like Napier and Hastings, so there may be more warm days and nights to come.”

Isolated showers will clear by Tuesday in Auckland, but are expected to return on Thursday and Friday. Maximum temperatures of up to 23C are expected mid-week.

Wellington will see some strong northerlies throughout the week, possibly becoming severe gales on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs of 17-18C are forecast.

Some scattered rain and northeasterly winds are forecast in Christchurch this week, easing to a fine day on Friday. Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 23-24C on Wednesday and Thursday, before dropping back to the high teens at the end of the week.