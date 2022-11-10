Strong winds, heavy rain forecast for North Island

A large weather system is approaching the North Island, expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds for much of the next two days.

The low, which is due to bring significant rain and strong easterly winds, has seen MetService issue a severe weather warning for the Coromandel, as well as weather watches for a number of other regions.

MetService has forecasted 100-140mm of rain to fall over a 24 hour period. At peak times, rain will be falling up to 25mm per hour.

“We could well see some slips, some flooding, some road closures, maybe some power outages – it is all a possibility. So do take care in that part of the country,” Angus Hines,​ MetService meteorologist said.

In the Bay of Plenty, including Rotorua, a heavy rain warning is in place from 9am on Friday to 3am on Saturday.

Northland, Auckland and Gisborne won’t escape the bad weather, with a heavy rain watch kicking in from Thursday evening.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Parts of North Island are going to get very heavy rain, including regions in Northland and Auckland. (File photo)

Rainfall in the Gisborne area could reach up to 200mm in the ranges over the course of the day on Friday, into early Saturday as well.

Other parts of New Zealand are still going to get very heavy rain – Northland, North Auckland and the ranges of Hawke's Bay all have heavy rain watches.

No luck for those hoping to skip to Waiheke Island for an early weekend, as it too has heavy rain and strong wind warnings.

Hines said: “The other element to this weather system is going to be the strong circular winds which rotate around the centre of the low, crossing most of the North Island as a very, very stiff easterly flow.”

Northland and Auckland will face strong southeasterly winds – which may approach severe gales at times.

He said “lots” of places will have gusts in excess of 80km an hour but, Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Taupō and Manawatu in particular, could get “really gusty” with winds of up to 90-100km an hour or more.

Denise Piper/Stuff Northland has already experienced flooding this week, with warnings issued by police for motorists to be cautious (file photo)

Hines said it was typical in spring for fast-moving weather systems to bring severe weather for a day or two.

“There’s an energetic low with a broad band of rain, which will bring another dose of fairly heavy rain to Northland and now spreading out to other regions,” he said.

“It’s pretty classic springtime stuff.”

The severe weather should start to ease by late Friday night, or early Saturday morning, in time for the Rugby World Cup final and Friday Jams.

Northland has already had a severe bout of rain, with reports of flooding.

At the time, Northland police urged motorists to drive with caution due to surface flooding affecting roads across the region.