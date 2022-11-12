Thunderstorms, hail expected for parts of North Island after torrential rain on Friday

More storms are expected in the central and eastern North Island on Saturday after torrential rain saw roads flooded and people forced to leave their homes.

MetService issued a raft of weather watches and warnings on Friday as a subtropical low pressure system moved slowly south across the north of the country.

Flooding, debris, slips and hazards were reported across Northland and Coromandel, with a number of roads, including state highways, closed.

Residents along the East Coast evacuated after more than 185mm of rain fell north of Tologa Bay and the Hikuwai River peaked at 11.6m.

Road damage was evident across the northern part of Tairāwhiti, Civil Defence controller Nedine Thatcher Swann said.

Clouds sit low on the hills above Wellington Harbour.

Contractors were out on Saturday morning to assess and repair damage.

On Saturday afternoon, MetService issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Hawke’s Bay, Manawatū, Taihape, Tararua and Wairarapa.

It would be in place until 9pm Saturday.

“Frequent thunderstorms are expected to affect the area this afternoon and evening,” MetService said in a bulletin.

Floodwaters surround a house near Tokomaru Bay on Friday.

“Some of these may be severe bringing downpours with rainfall intensities of 25 to 40 mm/h and damaging hail, larger than 20 mm.”

Earlier, the forecaster said a “moist and unstable airmass” covering much of Aotearoa meant thunderstorms were possible in many places.

Lightning was reported in Hutt Valley and Taupō on Saturday morning.

Showers over inland areas were expected during the afternoon and evening.

There was also a moderate risk of thunderstorms over the inland upper South Island and parts of south Canterbury and Otago.

MetService meteorologist John Law said it was a “particularly unsettled” day across most of the North Island.

Auckland and Northland were “faring best”, but thunderstorms, showers and hail were all possible for areas south of Hamilton.

Wairarapa “could well find some of the heaviest thunderstorms” throughout the afternoon, Law said.

The Nelson Lakes area, inland parts of Marlborough and Canterbury were also in the firing line for some “fairly intense bursts of showers”.

However, the weather was set to improve heading into Sunday.

“There are still some showers kicking around, but ... generally the weather will get better over the next couple of days,” Law said.