Thunderstorm watch for Northland, most of North Island on Wednesday afternoon

MetService is warning of thunderstorms across the North Island on Thursday afternoon, with flooding and slips possible.

From Northland to the Wairapapa, there is a thunderstorm watch in place, with a severe thunderstorm watch in place for Northland.

MetService says between 2pm and 10pm, there could be heavy downpours of 25-40 millimetres per hour in Northland, with risks of flash flooding and slips.

Driving conditions could become tricky due to potentially poor visibility and road surface flooding.

Parts of the North Island affected are Auckland, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Bay of Plenty, Taupō, Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki, Taihape, Whanganui, Manawatū, Tararua and Wairarapa.

“This afternoon's thunder activity is not a one-off, with more widespread thunder and lightning expected in the coming days,” MetService said.

Most of the country would have “warmer-than-average temperatures” until the end of the weekend.

The weather agency will give another update at 10pm tonight.

It comes as torrential rain last week caused slips and flooding across the Northland district, including closing State Highway 1 at Whakapara on Friday night.

Denise Piper/Stuff A tree came down in Russell Rd in Helena Bay, Northland, on November 11.

Whangārei District Council has said the clean-up job will cost millions of dollars, with 10 roads still to be repaired at the beginning of this week.

The flooding was so severe, Te Whatu Ora Te Tai Tokerau medical officer of health Dr Catherine Jackson issued a warning last Friday for people in Whangārei to stay out of waterways, floodwaters and harbours to avoid contact with contaminated water.

People should not collect shellfish likely to be contaminated with human sewage for at least 28 days.