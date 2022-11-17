New severe thunderstorm watch for much of North Island

MetService has issued a fresh severe thunderstorm watch for much of the North Island on Thursday.

From around 1pm until at least 7pm, thunderstorms are expecting to develop over most of Te Ika a Māui.

The Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taupō, Hawke’s Bay, Taihape, Wanganui, Manawatū, Tararua and Wairarapa should be on the lookout for heavy rains leading to slips, flash flooding and dangerous driving conditions.

Rainfall is expected to reach intensities of 25mm to 40mm per hour.

MetService will give an update at 2pm on Thursday.

Tom Lee/Stuff Farmlands flooded near Hikuai on November 11 as a band of heavy rainfall moved across the Coromandel peninsula.

The fresh thunderstorm watch comes amid weeks of high temperatures and heavy rains causing damage in Northland, the Coromandel and Tairāwhiti East Cape.