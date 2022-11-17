Rain and possible thunderstorms expected across the country through the weekend

The unsettled weather continues with numerous heavy rain watches issued across Aotearoa from Friday and into the weekend.

Those heading out this weekend are being encouraged to enjoy the dry patches, as most regions of the country are expected to see rain.

There are heavy rain watches in place from Metservice across the country on Friday, with Wellington, Tasman and the top of the South Island set to be hit with rain.

Metservice meteorologist Lewis Ferris said because of a “complex” weather system it was hard to say when exactly the rain would set in over the weekend.

“It’s unlikely it’s going to rain all weekend in any one place, but most places are likely to see rain at some point.”

Ferris advised people to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and to “take a jacket if they are going out”.

Tom Lee/Stuff Farmlands flooded near Hikuai on November 11 as a band of heavy rainfall moved across the Coromandel peninsula.

Thunderstorms are also possible as humid air moves down over the country, Ferris said, following on from the storms on Thursday.

There were 1211 lightning strikes were recorded over land– mostly around northern Wairarapa and southern Hawke’s Bay – as well as out to sea during a two-hour period on Thursday afternoon.

Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taupō, Hawke’s Bay, Taihape, Whanganui, Manawatū, Tararua and Wairarapa should be on the lookout for heavy rains leading to slips, flash flooding and dangerous driving conditions, Metservice earlier warned.

Rainfall was expected to reach intensities of 25mm to 40mm per hour.

The fresh thunderstorm watch comes amid weeks of high temperatures and heavy rains causing damage in Northland, the Coromandel and Tairāwhiti East Cape.

Despite the potential for a rainy end to the week, another weekend of scorching temperatures is expected.

“We’re looking at low 20s, probably for most of the country, so it will feel quite warm,” said McInnes.

“It’s almost two extremes – you’ll either have fine and sunny weather, or showers will develop and it will be cloudy and wet.”

Wellington will see a showery end to the week, with maximum temperatures sitting around 20C on Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday, Christchurch is set to see some persistent rain, which will ease slightly heading into Saturday. Highs are expected to reach 21C during the weekend.