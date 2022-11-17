Severe thunderstorm watch for much of North Island

MetService has issued a fresh severe thunderstorm watch for much of the North Island on Thursday.

From around 1pm until at least 7pm, thunderstorms are expecting to develop over most of Te Ika a Māui.

The Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taupō, Hawke’s Bay, Taihape, Whanganui, Manawatū, Tararua and Wairarapa should be on the lookout for heavy rains leading to slips, flash flooding and dangerous driving conditions.

A low sitting to the west of the country is bringing the potential severe weather across the central North Island, said MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes.

“In this case, the low is fairly slow-moving and stationary in the Tasman Sea,” McInnes said.

“It’s bringing lots of warm air over the country, and that warm air is really good for thunderstorm development.”

Rainfall is expected to reach intensities of 25mm to 40mm per hour.

Tom Lee/Stuff Farmlands flooded near Hikuai on November 11 as a band of heavy rainfall moved across the Coromandel peninsula.

MetService will give an update at 2pm on Thursday.

The fresh thunderstorm watch comes amid weeks of high temperatures and heavy rains causing damage in Northland, the Coromandel and Tairāwhiti East Cape.

Despite the potential for a rainy end to the week, another weekend of scorching temperatures is expected.

“We’re looking at low 20s, probably for most of the country, so it will feel quite warm,” said McInnes.

“It’s almost two extremes – you’ll either have fine and sunny weather, or showers will develop and it will be cloudy and wet.”

Auckland is forecast to see heavy rain and potential thunderstorms on Friday, easing to showers on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures of 21-23C are expected on the weekend.

Wellington will see a showery end to the week, with maximum temperatures sitting around 20C on Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday, Christchurch is set to see some persistent rain, which will ease slightly heading into Saturday. Highs are expected to reach 21C during the weekend.