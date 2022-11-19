Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain set for Aotearoa over the weekend

The unsettled weather continues with numerous heavy rain watches issued across Aotearoa from Friday and into the weekend.

Take an umbrella if you're heading out to celebrate – or commiserate – Samoa playing in the Rugby League World Cup final this weekend. You’ll need it.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected across most of Aotearoa this weekend, with Toa Samoa fans in Tāmaki Makaurau in for a wet Sunday morning.

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said it would be wet and thundery for most on Saturday.

“It's going to be one of those days were you either get sunshine or you're going to be under a shower, and it will change all day,” she said.

Auckland is set for occasional showers for most of Saturday, with downpours and thunderstorms possible.

A low risk of severe thunderstorms had also been issued for the supercity, she said.

A band of heavy rainfall was sitting over the South Island. An orange weather warning has been issued for Canterbury and North Otago until late Saturday night.

Supplied With the heavy rainfall overnight Friday and Saturday morning there is surface flooding and road closures in Newport St in Avondale, Christchurch.

Heavy rainfall overnight on Friday and Saturday morning in Christchurch has caused surface flooding and road closures.

Newport St in Avondale has surface flooding and has been closed, a Christchurch City Council spokesperson said.

“Take care and slow down while you're driving, especially through any water on the road,” they said.

MetService has issued a yellow heavy rain watch for Dunedin also.

“We have this rain band moving down to those eastern areas, getting a drenching of heavy rain.”

On the West Coast rain was lighter, with a few showers set for the northern part of the South Island.

Sunday would be more of the same.

For the lower North Island, those up early for the Rugby League World Cup final would be treated to clear skies. However, for the upper North Island, rain was set to fall hard.

“There might be a brief window for Auckland, but It's hard to say when those showers are going to pop up.”

