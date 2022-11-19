Trees down and spots of flooding as thunderstorms roll across Auckland

The unsettled weather continues with numerous heavy rain watches issued across Aotearoa from Friday and into the weekend.

Thunderstorms rolling across Auckland on Saturday have seen trees blow into houses and spots of flooding – and more bad weather is to come.

Firefighters had more than 50 weather-related call-outs from Hatfields Beach to Manukau as of 7.30pm, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

They said they have been responding to “trees that have blown onto houses, trees down across roads, water entering property, and loose roofing iron.

“There is also at least one report of a sprinkler having been set off by water coming in through the ceiling, and multiple other alarms that have been set off by the weather.”

Megan Bowley/Supplied A huge tree came down at a home in red Beach, Auckland during Saturday's thunderstorms.

The thunderstorms began north of Auckland before travelling south over the region.

While the MetService lifted its thunderstorm warning just after 8pm, forecaster Tuporo Marsters said more storms would hit the city through the night.

The earlier storms brought hail and very heavy rain, causing surface flooding to streams, gullies and urban areas.

But Marsters said while the rain would continue, the storms would start to lose their intensity after sunset.

Driving conditions could be extremely hazardous.

An orange weather warning has been issued for Canterbury and North Otago until late Saturday night.

The wet weather is set to continue across most of Aotearoa this weekend, with Toa Samoa fans in Tāmaki Makaurau in for a wet Sunday morning.

Supplied With the heavy rainfall overnight Friday and Saturday morning there is surface flooding and road closures in Newport St in Avondale, Christchurch.

Heavy rainfall overnight on Friday and Saturday morning in Christchurch had caused surface flooding and road closures.

Newport St in Avondale had surface flooding and was closed.

.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Cars plough through water in Auckland's Greenlane after thunderstorms rolled across the city on Saturday.

MetService had issued a yellow heavy rain watch for Dunedin also.

“We have this rain band moving down to those eastern areas, getting a drenching of heavy rain.”

On the West Coast rain was lighter, with a few showers set for the northern part of the South Island.

Sunday would be more of the same.

For the lower North Island, those up early for the Rugby League World Cup final would be treated to clear skies. However, for the upper North Island, rain was set to fall hard.

“There might be a brief window for Auckland, but It's hard to say when those showers are going to pop up.”