Weather: More thunderstorms set to roll across the country

The unsettled weather continues with numerous heavy rain watches issued across Aotearoa from Friday and into the weekend.

More wet weather is coming after thunderstorms and heavy rainfall downed trees and flooded roads in Auckland on Saturday.

“Today [Sunday] we are looking at a similar sort of day. It’s going to get quite showery again, especially from afternoon,” said MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen.

“We have moderate risk of thunderstorms for most of the North Island. There is a moderate risk of thunderstorms for most inland parts of the South Island too,” he said.

“We’re expecting showers, and some of those showers could be heavy, and some of them could turn all the way into thunderstorms.”

Thunderstorms travelled southward over Auckland on Saturday evening, bringing surface flooding and triggering more than 50 weather-related call-outs according to Fire and Emergency.

Trees were downed and damage was reported across several suburbs.

Further south, heavy rainfall also caused flooding and road closures in Christchurch on Friday and Saturday.

MetService reported that the city’s airport weather station received over one month’s worth of rain on Saturday morning.

Warm weather is also set to stick around until mid-week, with temperatures sitting a few degrees above average in places, said Owen.

“Heading further into the week, from about Wednesday onwards, we’re going to see a bit of a drop to around about average.”

Auckland is forecast to see showers, some potentially heavy, from about midday Sunday. Hail and thunderstorms are also possible. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach 21C.

Wellington will see a similar story, with showers and possible thunderstorms and hail in the capital city. A high of 21C is forecast.

A few showers and northeasterly winds are set to hit Christchurch on Sunday, with a high temperature of 19C expected.