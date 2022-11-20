Weather: Thunderstorms, some severe, roll across Aotearoa, bringing rain, hail and tornados

The unsettled weather continues with numerous heavy rain watches issued across Aotearoa from Friday and into the weekend.

Severe storms are rolling across the country again after thunderstorms and heavy rainfall downed trees and flooded roads in Auckland on Saturday.

Thunderstorms and lightning strikes had been seen across Northland, Auckland, Waikato, the central North Island, Wairarapa and the Southern Alps on Sunday afternoon,said MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen.

“The strongest band of thunderstorms at the moment is in a line down from Northland, eastern Auckland and into the Waikato. That line is going to continue to move eastwards throughout this afternoon, and that’s probably where the worst of those thunderstorms are going to be,” Owen said.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for Waipā and Otorohanga. MetService detected severe storms travelling across southeast across the central North Island just before 1pm on Sunday.

The storms were expected to bring heavy rain, large hail and strong gusts of wind, and small tornados are possible, MetService said. Heavy downpours may cause surface flooding and create dangerous driving conditions.

Thunderstorm watches have also been issued for the Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, the Bay of Plenty, Rotorua and Taupō until 7pm on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, a tornado ripped through north Taranaki at the same time a strong thunderstorm was detected in the area, leaving properties damaged and power lines down.

Thunderstorms travelled southward over Auckland on Saturday evening, bringing surface flooding and triggering more than 50 weather-related call-outs according to Fire and Emergency.

Trees were downed and damage was reported across several suburbs.

Further south, heavy rainfall also caused flooding and road closures in Christchurch on Friday and Saturday.

MetService reported that the city’s airport weather station received over one month’s worth of rain on Saturday morning.

Warm weather is also set to stick around until mid-week, with temperatures sitting a few degrees above average in places, said Owen.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Thunderstorms rolled across Auckland on Saturday, bringing surface flooding and prompting over 50 weather-related call-outs.

“Heading further into the week, from about Wednesday onwards, we’re going to see a bit of a drop to around about average.”

Auckland is forecast to see showers, some potentially heavy, from about midday Sunday. Hail and thunderstorms are also possible. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach 21C.

Wellington will see a similar story, with showers and possible thunderstorms and hail in the capital city. A high of 21C is forecast.

A few showers and northeasterly winds are set to hit Christchurch on Sunday, with a high temperature of 19C expected.