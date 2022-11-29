Weather: Heavy rain set to hit the west of the country

After a few thundery days, thunderstorm risk starts to ease tomorrow, with only a low risk after the sun comes up on Friday. There will be large swells on the west coast of both islands.

Heavy rain is set to hit the western regions on Tuesday as a northwest flow makes its way over the country.

A wet couple of days has been forecast for much of the country, but the heaviest rain isn’t expected to stick around for long, MetService meteorologist John Law said.

“We have got a rain warning out for parts of Westland as rain pushes in from the Tasman Sea,” said Law.

“This rainfall comes in overnight tonight [Tuesday], and in towards Wednesday morning there’s more heavy rain for places like Mount Taranaki, western parts of the Tasman district and Fiordland as well.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Heavy rain is expected across the west of the country on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain will pull away to the north on Wednesday, and showery weather will hang around on Thursday, Law said.

“Towards the end of the week we are looking at more in the way of settled weather returning.”

A heavy rain warning is in place for Westland South of Harihari until 2am on Wednesday, with up to 180mm of rain expected to accumulate in the ranges south of Bruce Bay.

Rain watches have also been issued for Mount Taranaki, Tasman west of Motueka and Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound from Tuesday evening until early Wednesday morning.

MetService will issue a further update at 10am on Wednesday.

Auckland is set to see a showery week, followed by a settled but cloudy weekend. High temperatures will sit around 20C.

Wellington is a similar story, with rain and showers expected through until Saturday with a fine Sunday forecast. Maximum temperatures will stick around the mid to high teens.

A dry Thursday is expected in Christchurch, however, the rest of the week will be showery. Highs of 14-23C are forecast.