Weather: Rainy weekend in store for most of the country, thunderstorms possible

Many areas will cop a decent dose of rain this weekend, and a high risk of thunder and lightning has been forecast for Southland and Dunedin on Saturday afternoon.

A wet weekend is on the way for most of the country, with thunderstorms possible across the central North Island and lower South Island.

“At the moment we’ve got a big long trough that is just draped across the length of the country,” said MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen.

“That’s bringing a lot of rain with it today [Friday] and that’s going to be moving across the country.”

“We also have a big low sitting out in the Tasman Sea, so once this trough moves out across the country then that low is going to push on and its directing westerlies onto the country.”

“Right throughout the weekend we’re expecting it to remain pretty wet for most of the country, and the next few days after that.”

“Early next week, the North Island is still set to remain again fairly wet, whereas the South Island should remain clearer with just a few showers around.”

MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for Westland south of Hokitika until midnight on Friday. Up to 90mm of rain is expected to fall in places.

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff Thunderstorms could hit parts of the country on the weekend, although Christchurch will escape the wet weather.

Weekend rain watches are also in place for much of the central and eastern North Island, as well as the Tasman District northwest of Motueka, Southland and Clutha.

Taupō, Taumarunui and inland areas of Waikato and Waitomo are being warned to brace for possible thunderstorms and heavy rainfall from midday Saturday until Sunday evening.

MetService also said there was a moderate risk of thunder and lightning across the lower South Island on Saturday afternoon.

People are advised to stay up to date with MetService’s latest severe weather forecast, as watches may be upgraded to warnings as the situation progresses.

A rainy few days are expected in Auckland, with rainfall becoming heavier on Sunday. Thunderstorms and hail are possible towards the end of the weekend. High temperatures of 22-24C are predicted.

Wellington is set to see heavy rain on Friday evening, easing to showers on Saturday and Sunday. Maximum temperatures will sit around 20C.

Christchurch will escape the wet weather and enjoy a fine day on Saturday, with a high of 26C forecast. Some showers will arrive on Sunday.