'Moist', humid weather to stick around in Auckland for the rest of the week

Auckland’s humidity is set to stick around for days after a muggy weekend in the City of Sails.

Thunderstorms in Auckland drenched concertgoers on Saturday and caused flooding throughout the city.

Periods of rain continued the next day, alongside high temperatures – leading to a sticky Sunday.

MetService’s Alwyn Bakker said the weather was going to continue to be warm and “moist” for the rest of the week.

“It’s not going to get better for a while,” he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland’s Santa Parade at the end of November drew large numbers despite heavy rain. (File photo)

The culprit was a system of high pressure sitting in the Tasman Sea, bringing down tropical air from the Pacific Islands to Auckland and the upper North Island.

Bakker said that front wasn’t predicted to go anywhere and would continue to draw more warm air down from the Pacific, keeping Auckland and the upper North Island muggy.

The upper North Island wasn’t expected to drop below 15 degrees overnight for the rest of the week.

During the day, Auckland was expected to reach at least 23 degrees for the rest of the week.

Rain with light winds were predicted for Wednesday, but that wouldn’t bring cooler temperatures or reduce the humidity as the air would continue to be warm, Bakker said.

The high pressure system would likely only end when another system from the west gave it the boot.

Bakker thought that might be at the end of the week.

The oceans around Auckland prevented wet, tropical air from burning off as quickly as if the city was surrounded by land, he said.

The high pressure system was also bringing the unsettled weather.

“Warmer air has more energy and therefore is more chaotic.”

Tuesday was set to bring isolated showers, a high of 24 degrees and northeasterly winds for Auckland.

Christchurch and Wellington were forecast to have much more settled fine weather with highs of 21 and 24 degrees respectively on Tuesday.