Weather: Christmas Day may make up for soggy start to summer

Dust off the tongs, fill up the gas bottle and get ready for a fine Christmas Day.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

MetService meteorologists suggest that, with any luck, Santa will be bringing the present of fine weather to make up for what has been a soggy start to summer.

Although those at the top of the country might feel the effects of a low sitting to the north of the country that might bring rain.

On the South Island, a trip to the beach or a walk might be in order, with long-range forecasts predicting fine weather.

So far summer has got off the mark in fits and starts.

November saw inclement weather bring with it thunderstorms, surface flooding in Northland and a tornado touch down in Paeroa.

On Wednesday night and Thursday morning more than 300mm of rain fell on the Coromandel, closing roads and causing slips.

Civil defence controller Gary Towler said the whole area from Whangamatā to Whitianga was closed due to debris and flooding on roads.

Niwa’s climate outlook for the period December 2022 – February 2023, indicate that the La Niña phenomenon was active in November and its lingering signature will continue to be felt over the summer.

Rainfall over the holiday period is likely to be in line with previous years, if not slightly higher at the top of the North Island and east of the country.

The South Island can expect average rainfall at both ends of the island, with a possible reduction in levels likely in the west of the island.

Temperatures across the west and north of the country are forecast to be above average. In the east and at the top of Te Wai Pounamu they will remain average or slightly above.

Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll said the Christmas Day forecast is tenuous.

A big swirling low was expected to be gone. “We might get a skinny ridge of high pressure that sneaks its way in and overhead around Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

“Fingers crossed that the unstable conditions go away around Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but it's a bit tenuous.

“Beyond Christmas, it looks like there will still be some disturbances sliding around the Tasman Sea and to the north of New Zealand. But New Zealand may be sheltered by an area of high pressure.”

A more accurate long range forecast including Christmas Day will be provided by the MetService on Friday.