Weather: Rain, hail and thunderstorms set to cause trouble for holiday travellers

Heavy rain, thunder and hail will cause trouble for holiday travellers this week, but the weather will likely settle by Christmas Day.

“There’s lots of changeable weather in the lead up to Christmas,” said MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan.

“We’re going to see a turn tomorrow to showery weather for most of the next week over most of the country, with showers coming and going.”

Temperatures are expected to drop back to around average for much of the country after a hot and humid weekend, but slightly cooler temperatures are expected in the east of the South Island, Corrigan said.

Thunderstorms and hail are also possible across the North Island and parts of the South Island on Sunday and Monday.

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm and heavy rain watches for Marlborough, Nelson and Buller from Sunday afternoon until the evening. Localised downpours of 25-40mm per hour are possible, and may cause flooding, slips and hazardous driving conditions.

A small, localised tornado is also possible in these areas, according to the forecaster.

Tom Lee/Stuff Wet weather is expected across most of the country this week in the lead up to Christmas.

The ranges of Hawke’s Bay has also been placed under a heavy rain watch, with MetService warning that this watch may be extended or upgraded as the situation develops.

People are advised to stay up to date with the latest severe weather information.

A low pressure system is expected to develop east of the North Island on Thursday, and is causing some uncertainty in the latter half of the week, however rain is expected to ease by Christmas Day.

“The good news for Christmas is that it’s likely that high pressure is going to be around our shores as we head into Christmas Day,” said Corrigan.

“We can say with a reasonable amount of certainty that it’s going to be quite settled in most places. If it does rain, there won’t be much rain.”

Auckland is forecast to see rain all week, with possibly heavier showers on Friday and Saturday. High temperatures are set to sit around 24C.

Wellington is a similar story, with heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday clearing by Saturday. Highs of 18C are predicted for most of the week, jumping slightly to 21C on the weekend.

Rain will ease slightly on Wednesday in Christchurch before returning on Thursday and Friday. Highs of between 16-22C are expected.