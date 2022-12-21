Possible thunder ahead for next few days, with more warm temperatures

Daytime heating is a big player in the weather in the coming days. Long days and a moist airmass bring afternoon heat showers and possibly thunderstorms to inland parts of both islands.

While Aotearoa is in line for a settled Christmas Day, more showers and thunderstorms are expected in the days ahead.

But it is the first day without a severe thunderstorm watch or warning for some time.

Temperatures were cooler in the east of the South Island and lower North Island on Wednesday, whereas warmer temperatures across the rest of the country have caused some hot, humid conditions, said MetService meteorologist Peter Little.

“We’re starting to see temperatures in those cooler areas return to average or slightly above average, and temperatures remain warm for the remainder of the country,” Little said.

Heavy downpours and thunderstorms that have plagued the country since last week are also set to stick around a while longer, but will ease by the weekend, Little said.

“There’s been quite a lot of shower activity...we’re expecting that is going to continue for the next couple of days, mainly in inland places during the afternoons and evenings. As we head in towards Christmas Day, the showers should become less vigorous.”

The lead up to Christmas still has the potential to be wet and stormy in some areas due to a low pressure system in the Tasman Sea, which is pushing humid air in our direction.

MetService is warning of a moderate risk of thunderstorms across the upper and central North Island on Wednesday afternoon. Heavy localised downpours are possible.

Metservice It was a fairly cloudless day for many areas in the north on Wednesday.

High humidity combined with heating during the afternoons work together to create a favourable environment for thunderstorm development, MetService said.

"Downpours from thunderstorms are bursts of heavy rain falling at a rate of more than 25mm per hour. Such high amounts of rain falling during a short period can cause surface or flash flooding in any places where this may happen. These conditions, along with poor visibility, make driving hazardous as well," said MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan.

"The tricky part is that it's nearly impossible in this kind of weather situation to pinpoint exactly where each thunderstorm cloud will develop and move. Not everywhere will be affected by a thunderstorm, and any resultant downpours will be localised."

Temperatures are expected to be high nearer to Christmas Day, but nothing out of the ordinary around the country, and people should still keep an eye out for changes, MetService says.

“Across the North Island, mid-to-high 20s seem to be the order of the day. So places like Auckland will probably be around 25C for top temperatures, which isn’t too bad,” said MetService Meteorologist John Law.

Christel Yardley/Stuff High pressure building around the country should leave many places dry, according to MetService. Combined with high temperatures, get the BBQ out.

“The South Island is looking pretty good as well. For Christchurch, we have 23C and heading towards Invercargill, we’re looking at 23C-24C.”

However, living further inland and away from the coast will increase the risk of showers, Law said.

“We are seeing high pressure build up around the country, which should keep lots of spaces dry. We are still seeing showers springing up in more inland areas, however if you’re heading to the more coastal areas you should be good.”

Auckland will see a thundery Thursday, followed by showers on Friday and Saturday clearing to a fine Christmas Day.

Showers will stick around until Saturday in Wellington, easing for a sunny day on Sunday.

Christchurch is forecast to see cloudy conditions for the remainder of the week, and a fine afternoon on Christmas Day.