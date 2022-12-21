Stable conditions, high temperatures expected for Christmas and Boxing Day

For the South Island, it's an east/west split with cloudier skies and wet weather on the east coast while the West Coast is looking brighter with some longer spells of sunshine.

Aotearoa is set for settled conditions and high but normal temperatures this Christmas and Boxing Day.

Temperatures are expected to be high, but nothing out of the ordinary around the country, and people should still keep an eye out for changes, MetService says.

“Across the North Island, mid-to-high 20s seem to be the order of the day. So places like Auckland will probably be around 25 degrees Celsius for top temperatures, which isn’t too bad,” said MetService Meteorologist John Law

“The South Island is looking pretty good as well. For Christchurch, we have 23C and heading towards Invercargill, we’re looking at 23C-24C.”

READ MORE:

* In defence of Invercargill, the so-called shittest town in New Zealand

* SH6 reopening: A Christmas gift, says cafe manager

* Cloudy and rainy week for South Canterbury in the lead up to Christmas



However, living further inland and away from the coast will increase the risk of showers, Law said.

“We are seeing high pressure build up around the country, which should keep lots of spaces dry. We are still seeing showers springing up in more inland areas, however if you’re heading to the more coastal areas you should be good.”

The lead up to Christmas has potential to be wet and stormy for some areas due to a low pressure system in the Tasman Sea, which is pushing humid air across. However, Christmas Day itself is expected to be dry for many.

Christel Yardley/Stuff High pressure building around the country should leave many places dry, according to MetService. Combined with high temperatures, get the BBQ out.

High humidity combined with heating during the afternoons work together to create a favourable environment for thunderstorm development, MetService said.

"Downpours from thunderstorms are bursts of heavy rain falling at a rate of more than 25mm per hour. Such high amounts of rain falling during a short period can cause surface or flash flooding in any places where this may happen. These conditions, along with poor visibility, make driving hazardous as well," said MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan.

"The tricky part is that it's nearly impossible in this kind of weather situation to pinpoint exactly where each thunderstorm cloud will develop and move. Not everywhere will be affected by a thunderstorm, and any resultant downpours will be localised."

Changeable weather is expected to continue through the week with showers on and off for most of the country, mainly during the afternoons and evenings, and temperatures will be typical for most.

However, daytime maximum temperatures in the east of the South Island will continue to be 3C-6C cooler than average for the next few days due to cloud cover and southeasterly winds.