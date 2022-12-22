Rain and thunderstorms set to pepper the country in lead-up to Christmas

Daytime heating is a big player in the weather in the coming days. Long days and a moist airmass bring afternoon heat showers and possibly thunderstorms to inland parts of both islands.

Kiwis are in for another round of wet weather as rain showers and possible thunderstorms continue to pepper the country on Thursday.

However, most dark clouds are set to clear before Christmas day, according to MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman.

“Christmas is not looking too bad. There will be some heat showers building up inland. Winds are light, so there will be some sea breezes. Overall, it’s relatively settled,” said MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman.

The wet and humid weather in some areas is due to a low pressure system in the Tasman Sea, which is pushing humid air in our direction.

READ MORE:

* Five absolutely essential things to know if you're travelling this Christmas

* What to do if Christmas stress is getting on top of you

* Christmas: What your gift giving says about you



Pyselman said Kiwis in the east of Northland, central North Island and the Queenstown-Lakes District are the most likely to see a downpour on Thursday.

“There will be a lot of showers popping up late morning, early afternoon with possible thunderstorms over both islands,” he said.

Pyselman expects wet weather to lessen over the coming days. Saturday and Sunday will see some showers, but most of the rain will have moved on.

Metservice Rain showers and possible thunderstorms are set to pepper the country on Thursday.

“The pressure system will start to weaken and move eastward heading into Thursday and Friday.”

Holidaymakers can also look forward to “quite a nice warm day” on Christmas, he said.

“Across the country, temperatures will pick up. Most places will be just above average for this time of year.”

Boxing Day will likely be the warmest with places in both the North and South Island set to reach a high of 28C, Pyselman said.

Auckland will see a thundery Thursday, followed by showers on Friday and Saturday clearing to a fine Christmas Day.

Showers will stick around until Saturday in Wellington, easing for a sunny day on Sunday.

Christchurch is forecast to see cloudy conditions for the remainder of the week, and a fine afternoon on Christmas Day.