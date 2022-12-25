The sun is coming out for Christmas, MetService says

Christmas morning is expected to be gloriously sunny for most of the country, MetService says.

Forecaster Tuporo Marsters said there is plenty of sun across Aotearoa, with some cloud in Northland as Kiwis wake up to Kirihimete.

“The Bay of Plenty is looking really rather nice with lots of sunshine and temperatures up around 26 degrees for them,” he said.

The West Coast between Levin and Kāpiti may be cloudy but the capital, Te Whanganui-a-Tara, is expected to see plenty of sun too.

Temperatures will peak around 3pm, reaching 21 degrees in Wellington and 22 degrees in Levin.

Some showers can be expected up and down the islands as the afternoon rolls in – hopefully amid the post-Christmas lunch nap.

Inland towns and cities can expect to see the odd shower, Marsters said, such as Taupō and Taumarunui.

Tom Lee/Stuff Christmas will be gloriously sunny for most of the country (file photo).

It’s likely to be muggy, as temperatures will still be sitting in the mid-20s in Taupō and Taumarunui in the early evening.

The South Island’s fine morning and mid-20s temperatures may be cut off with afternoon showers, including potential thunderstorms for Blenheim, bringing a low of 12 degrees overnight.

Milford, Te Anau and Queenstown may get rain as well, while Gore and Alexandra can expect thunderstorms thanks to a front coming from the West.

It looks like much of the same for Boxing Day – another clear morning followed by an afternoon of showers for inland dwellers.

Auckland might see a shower or two.

“There a low coming up from the far tropics which may bring some moist easterlies across the top of Northland, but the rest of the nation looks okay,” Marsters said.

Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay may get odd showers too.

He said there isn’t much wind about the country, which bodes well for Boxing Day picnics and barbecues all over Aotearoa.