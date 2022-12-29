'Anti-cyclonic conditions' bring hottest day of summer so far

Kiwis are being warned to slip, slop and slap as MetService forecasts Thursday will be the warmest day of summer so far.

Thanks to “anti-cyclonic conditions” a high pressure system is suppressing cloud development, MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam​ said.

For Aucklanders this means mainly fine weather, with patches of isolated showers around on Thursday and a high of 25C.

However, UV intensity in the supercity is expected to reach “dangerous” levels and sun protection is needed from 9am to 5.45pm, Bellam said.

In recent months UV levels over New Zealand have been higher than they were this time in 2021, with suggestions the Tongan eruption in January 2022 may be partly responsible.

Wellington is forecast to reach 22C on Thursday. The often cool capital has had a few respectable temperatures already this summer, topping 24C on Boxing Day, and getting near 26C in mid-December.

A run of warm days is expected for Taumarunui, which has already reached highs around 27C or 28C in the past three days, and is expected to get to 28C again on Thursday, then push up to 30C on Friday.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Sun protection is needed from 9am to 5:45pm in Auckland on Thursday as UV levels reach dangerous levels. (File photo)

Other parts of the North Island such as the Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay areas would see some drizzle before dawn, Bellam said.

The South Island will be mostly fine across the board.

“It's going to be quite hot on Thursday. We're seeing a number of places reaching temperatures in the high 20s and early 30s especially across the east of the South Island,” he said.

MetService is forecasting a high of 31C in Blenheim, 31C in Christchurch, 30C in Ashburton and 26C in Invercargill.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff A number of places in the South Island will reach temperatures in the high 20s and early 30s. (File photo)

Christchurch is also facing extreme UV intensity and sunburn risk on Thursday.

Temperatures - especially around the east coast of the South Island - were about 8 to 10 degrees above average for this time of year, Bellam said.

“There's sort of a hot flow where nationally, we’re forecast to get a long day of high elevation sun and a sort of pre-frontal warm northerly flow.

“This will probably be the warmest day of the summer so far, especially for the South Island.”

However, it's not all sunshine for some. A cold front would be approaching the south of the South Island on Thursday evening bringing showers to the likes of Fiordland and Southland.

For those celebrating New Years in Aotearoa, fine weather was forecast for most of the country, however a southeasterly flow would direct some showers and “cooler than normal” temperatures over Hawke's Bay, Gisborne and eastern North Auckland.

“From New Year's Eve through to about January 2, temperatures are going to be about 3C below normal in those areas. Expect temperatures in the high teens which may crack 20C.

“Those at the likes of Rhythm and Vines festival and people camping around that area through the holiday period, may need to be prepared for those cooler temperatures,” Bellam said.