Hottest day of summer brings bluebird skies and top temperatures

Kiwis were treated to a bluebird day on Thursday with many places in Aotearoa recording top temperatures of summer so far.

Thanks to “anti-cyclonic conditions”, a high pressure system was suppressing cloud development, meaning mainly fine weather for most of the country, MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam​​ said.

MetService forecasted a hot day in the South Island, with temperatures around the East Coast 8 to 10 degrees above average for this time of year, he said.

Canterbury reached 34.4C at 3pm – the highest temperature recorded anywhere in the country so far this summer.

A number of other South Island spots also broke the 30C mark, including Golden Bay and Takaka.

Christchurch faced extreme UV intensity and sunburn risk climbing to a high of 28C, but with easterly breezes, Bellam said.

At around midday, temperatures were in the high 20s including Dunedin, Ashburton and Blenheim which reached 28C, and Invercargill, Timaru, and Wānaka which climbed to 25C.

However, it wasn’t all sunshine for some, as cloud increased over the south of the South Island in the afternoon, Bellam said.

“There were some showers around Fiordland for people in the tramping area. But otherwise, it's been a bluebird skies really.”

Stuff Tayla Hay from Auckland was back from Thailand for the holidays to enjoy a game of beach cricket at the beach at Whangamatā.

Those in the North Island experienced fine weather conditions in the low to mid 20s. Masterton recorded the hottest temperature for the North Island reaching 28C.

Other North Island highs included Auckland and Hamilton, which reached 26C.

Rotorua, Gisborne, Napier and Palmerston North weren’t far behind, climbing to a high of 25C. New Plymouth reached 24C and Tauranga and Wellington hit 23C.

Wellington, an otherwise windy city, is on a six-day stretch of mainly fine conditions, Bellam said.

“We had a bit of cloud in the afternoon and a brief spell but, we've had a long run of about six days now of mainly fine, warm weather, ideal sea swimming conditions,” he said.

UV intensity across the country reached “dangerous” levels and sun protection was needed from 9am to 5.45pm.

“Especially in the holiday hotspots like eastern North Island, the Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay.

“Also, the top of the South Island across Nelson, the Golden Bay Area and into Nelson lakes.”