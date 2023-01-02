Wet weather to sweep across Aotearoa, spelling bad news for holidaymakers

MetService meteorologist Peter Little says most places will get rain or showers this week. (File photo)

Northland holidaymakers may want to put away their camping gear as heavy rain and gales loom.

MetService said the weather was set to turn bad in the region on Wednesday.

“There will be strong winds in Northland and severe gales. Not great conditions to be pitching your tents,” MetService meteorologist Peter Little said.

Northland is not the only region to be impacted by incoming wet weather.

Little said most of the country would get rain or showers at some point this week: “Good news for gardeners but not for holidaymakers.”

Monday and Tuesday were looking fine for most of New Zealand with warm temperatures set to continue across the country, Little said.

“Central Otago could be pushing towards 30C early in the week and Wellington’s Hutt Valley could get into the high 20s.”

The hot and humid weather had been propelled by a subtropical just north of New Zealand.

“We expect it to move southwards. From Wednesday, it will bring rain to Northland and Bay of Plenty.

“Places like Nelson Tasman could see heavy rain along the west coast,” he said.

A heavy rain and strong wind watch are in place for Northland for Wednesday, but Little warned holidaymakers all over the country to keep an eye on the sky.

Libby Wilson/Stuff The hot and humid weather has been propelled by a subtropical just north of New Zealand. (File photo)

"It’s highly likely there will be some more severe weather watches.”

Severe marine heatwaves are also forecast for the bottom of the South Island where sea surface temperatures will reach a whopping 4 degrees or more above average, according to MetService oceanographer Dr Joao de Souza.

“Sea surface temperatures are rising rapidly at the moment along the West Coast of the South Island, in Fiordland, around Stewart Island and towards the Otago Peninsula.

“Surface temperatures are forecast to reach 18.4 degrees, compared to the 13.5 degree average – a difference of almost 5 degrees,” he said.