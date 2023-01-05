news
National
World
Climate Change
Politics
Business
prosper
Farming
Technology
Sport
Rugby
voices & in depth
perspectives
Pou Tiaki
Spotlight
Stuff Nation
Cartoons
Podcasts
living
Travel
Homed
LifeStyle
Entertainment
Complex
Motoring
Food & Wine
Oddstuff
regions
northland
Auckland
Waikato
Bay of Plenty
Taranaki
hawke's bay
manawatu
wellington
nelson
marlborough
canterbury
south canterbury
otago
southland
more
Weather
Quizzes
Puzzles
Newsletters
about stuff
contribute
Advertising
Careers
Privacy
Contact
stuff family
stuff ads
neighbourly
mags4gifts
Ensemble
stuff events
stuff coupons
National
Weather News
Live: Coromandel highway blocked by flooding, power cuts in Auckland
10:23, Jan 05 2023
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Reddit
Email
A large selection of severe weather warnings and watches have been issued for both wind and rain in the next 48 hours, primarily about the upper North Island.
Follow all the latest updates from Stuff’s newsrooms as bad weather threatens holiday plans.
Rachael Tucker/Supplied
Many people packed up and left Cooks Beach as rain poured down on the campsite.
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Reddit
Email