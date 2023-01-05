Live: Coromandel roads, beaches closed - and more rain on way

13:05, Jan 05 2023
METSERVICE
Latest MetService Severe Weather Warnings Video.
A slip on SH25, on the Coromandel side near Te Rerenga, during a storm on the peninsula.
LIZ GOLDSWORTHY/Supplied
A slip on SH25, on the Coromandel side near Te Rerenga, during a storm on the peninsula.
 