National
Weather News
Live: Heavy rain to drench flood-hit Coromandel, sweep over other parts of NZ
11:42, Jan 06 2023
Stuff / Erin Neale / Kirsty Bent / James Tapp
A summer storm has brought flooding, road closures and slips throughout the Coromandel Peninsula on January 5.
Strong winds and heavy rain expected to continue to lash the country again.
Stuff
People at Hot Water Beach after wild weather hit the Coromandel.
