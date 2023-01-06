Severe thunderstorm watch issued for South Island as cold front moves up

Severe thunderstorms are no longer expected for Otago and Southland, which might still see thunderstorms but not severe ones, MetService has said.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in place for Canterbury until 10pm Friday, as a cold front and bad weather moves up the South Island, according to MetService.

For most of Canterbury, except the most inland parts, thunderstorms could become severe, with downpours of between 25 and 40mm of rain per hour, and large hailstones.

A heavy rain warning also remains in place for the upper South Island in Tasman west of Motueka until 9pm Friday.

It comes as strong winds and heavy rain are expected to continue to lash the country, as a north-easterly flow makes its way across the North Island at the same time.

MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman said nowhere would escape Friday's bad weather, but the Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty would continue to be the worst hit.

Heavy rain caused major flooding and slips across the Coromandel Peninsula on Thursday, closing roads and cutting access to towns.

A heavy rain warning would remain in place in the Coromandel until midnight Friday.

Authorities have warned drivers should take extreme care travelling around the Coromandel as the storm eases.

This phase of a major storm event is often the most critical as people start travelling again throughout the Coromandel, Thames-Coromandel civil defence controller Garry Towler said on Friday.

“Our roading networks are open; however, expect the unexpected at every corner.

“Slips and trees will continue to come down for some days yet as the hills and catchments are totally saturated, so take extreme care and add time to the journey.”

Tessa Knox/Supplied A storm rolls over West Melton, in Canterbury on Friday afternoon.

Juicy Fest is just the latest festival to be canned due to weather, after Summer Haze in Matakana and A Summer’s Day in Tauranga were cancelled earlier this week.

“We are heartbroken, this was expected to be one of our biggest shows of the tour,” Juicy Fest organisers said.

All tickets would be fully refunded and the Palmerston North, Auckland and Whangārei versions of the event would still go ahead, they said.

“We trust you understand this call was not made lightly but safety is our highest concern.”

MetService said rain stations in the Coromandel ranges were showing quite impressive figures over the past 24 hours with some places recording 110mm.

Whangamatā had 100mm of rain in the past 24 hours, and Whitianga has had just under 40mm.

In Pauanui itself it was mostly dry, although a light, blustery shower passed over about 1.45pm. An employee at the Pauanui Glade Motor Camp, who asked not to be named, said most of the "tenters" had upped sticks and had left for home, along with one person in a caravan.

Most of the families who were there, in more permanent huts and caravan set-ups, appeared determined to stick around for the duration of their stays.

Mark Taylor/Stuff A summer storm on the Coromandel Peninsula left a bridge at the Hikuai Pauanui intersection underwater on Thursday.

Hikuai Settlement Rd and Tapu-Coroglen are open, while Wentworth Valley Rd is closed at the ford only. The rest of the surface flooding on the road has receded.

Waka Kotahi said SH25 to Whitianga was now open with flooding having receded, however it urged motorists to drive with caution as there could still be pockets of surface water.

Warnings have been issued across the Coromandel for people to either head home or be prepared to take shelter.

MetService has also issued a heavy rain warning for the Bay of Plenty west of Whakatāne and north of Rotorua until midnight on Friday, January 6.

MetService warned heavy rains “may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly”.

Auckland, including Great Barrier Island, and Taranaki were also expected to be hit, and heavy rain watches were in place, Pyselman said.

But Northland was the “best of a bad bunch”, and there might be some sunshine in between the showers, he said.

Liz Goldsworthy/Supplied A slip on SH25 on the Coromandel Peninsula near Te Rerenga.

In the Pacific, heavy rain warnings have been issued for the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji, and Tonga.

“Summer is not going to return anytime soon,” MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said.

“It definitely looks like we’re not out of the woods.”

Owen said a subtropical low would bring more heavy rain to the North Island next week.

It was a bit too early to say exactly where the worst would hit, however.