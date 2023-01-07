'Blocking highs' to blame for wet start to new year

The West Coast is the place to be on Saturday for those seeking summer sun.

Like the house guest you just can’t seem to get rid of, the wet and muggy weather is set to stick around for a few days yet, MetService meteorologist Peter Little says.

While the heavy downpours over holiday hotspots on the Coromandel Peninsula that caused widespread road closures and surface flooding have eased to become more “showery”, Little says that another low moving in from the sub-tropics could bring yet more rain to already saturated areas by the beginning of next week.

Conditions across the central North Island are set to worsen on Saturday too. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for large swathes of the island.

METSERVICE Latest MetService National forecast video.

Taranaki, southern Waikato, the Hawke’s Bay ranges and Wairarapa are in the firing line for heavy rain owing to a “humid east to southeast flow”.

Those areas are all subject to a heavy rain watch as well. In place from 2pm Saturday, it is expected to be lifted by 6am on Sunday.

Strong winds are also likely throughout the Nelson and Marlborough regions. In exposed places, gales are forecast from Saturday afternoon until Sunday morning.

A reprieve from the less than summery weather might come about Wednesday, Little says.

“Wednesday might see some improved conditions, but it’s a bit early to say for sure.”

The reason for the “unsettled weather”, Little says is a set of recurring “blocking highs” situated near the Chatham Islands.

High pressure systems sitting to the southeast of mainland New Zealand provide little room for low pressures systems from the north to depart the country.

These blocking highs create a “traffic jam” of inclement weather over the country, Little explains.

“These weather systems just get stuck, they haven’t really got anywhere to go.”

The current weather conditions, muggy rainy days and warm wet nights, are consistent with a La Niña event, according to Little.

Shrugging off its reputation as rainiest region in the country, the West Coast is the place to be on Saturday for those seeking summer sun.