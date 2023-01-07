Thunderstorm watch lifted for North Island, but downpours still possible for some

MetService has lifted an earlier warning of severe thunderstorms across the North Island.

MetService has lifted an earlier warning of severe thunderstorms across the North Island, but heavy downpours are still possible for some areas.

The watch had been in place all afternoon and evening, from Auckland down to the Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, inland Gisborne and the Tararuas and Manawatu.

Sodden weather has been plaguing the country since January 1, with the Coromandel in particular suffering from slips that have closed highways.

But although the severe weather watch had lifted, elsewhere across the North Island conditions may worsen.

Taranaki, southern Waikato, the Hawke’s Bay ranges and Wairarapa are in the firing line for heavy rain owing to a “humid east to southeast flow”, according to MetService.

Those areas are all subject to a heavy rain watch through until Sunday.