Heavy rain in lower North Island, more expected for East Coast

Wet weather this week caused flooding at Hikuai on the Coromandel.

Heavy rain is falling in parts of the lower North Island, and more wet weather is expected to hit the eastern side of the island over the next two days.

Metservice meteorologist John Law advised people to keep an eye on the weather forecast, with heavy rainfall and gales forecast for the Coromandel and Gisborne from Monday to Tuesday. A rain watch has also been extended to Hawke’s Bay, Wairarapa, and the eastern hills of Wellington.

Bluebridge ferry has cancelled six of its sailings on Sunday - three from Wellington and three from Picton – due to strong winds and large swells, and two InterIslander Kaiarahi sailings at 1:00pm and 6:30pm have been cancelled.

Harbourmaster Grant Nalder confirmed cruise ship Noordam had been due to leave Wellington for Picton on Saturday evening but bad weather in Picton meant the operator of the cruise chose to stay in Wellington for the night.

Gisborne District Council on Sunday morning posted on Facebook that 40mm of rain fell in the city overnight resulting in the wastewater system being flooded.

“To prevent sewage from overflowing back into homes and onto roads, causing a significant potential health risk on properties, the emergency sewer valve at the Gladstone Road Bridge was opened at approximately 10pm.”

While the sewage was diluted, the council was still warning people not to swim, fish, or gather shellfish from the Tūranganui River or nearby beaches for at least five days.

MetService has warned that the recent run of wet weather is set to continue for most areas in the North Island, with the worst of the rain likely to come on Tuesday and Wednesday.

MetService meteorologist John Law said the heavy rain fall – which peaked at 47mm of rain in one hour on Saturday evening in the ranges behind Gisborne and 22mm of rain in one hour in Gisborne – was a “precursor of things to come”.

Everywhere from Bay of Plenty, to Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa could be in for some big rain. There was still some uncertainty about where the incoming weather would land.

“It’s a forecast to keep an eye on,” Law said.

The damp weather did not, however, deter Panos Armaos from jumping into Wellington harbour on Sunday as part of the Greek Orthodox Church blessing of the water for the Orthodox new year.

Most years saw numerous people jumping in after a cross in the water and the person who retrieved the cross got blessed. Armaos got the blessing because Wellington's weather was so dismal on Sunday that everyone else elected to stay dry.

Elsewhere, scattered showers would develop late on Sunday morning for Northland, Auckland and Coromandel. Auckland was set for a high of 26C.

From Taranaki to Wellington the outlook was wet with rain, sometimes heavy, and possible thunderstorms. Wellington was set for a high of just 15C.

Fine weather in South

Southland and Otago were set to get the best of the weather, with a good-looking day all round, Law said.

Nelson, Buller, Marlborough and Canterbury should see scattered rain or drizzle clear to fine in the morning, MetService said, while Westland, Fiordland, Otago and Southland should all have a fine Sunday apart from areas of morning cloud.

Gales would ease in Marlborough by the afternoon.

Both Christchurch and Dunedin were forecast to reach a high of 19C.