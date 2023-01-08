Wet weather continues for many in North Island, while South clears

Wet weather this week caused flooding at Hikuai on the Coromandel.

The recent run of wet weather looks set to continue for most areas in the North Island, although there are some periods of respite for places in the South.

While the top of the country was waking to cloudy periods, scattered showers would develop late in the morning for Northland, Auckland and Coromandel, MetSerice said, with the possibility of thunderstorms from the afternoon.

Auckland was set for a high of 26C.

Scattered showers were also on the cards for Waikato, Waitomo and Bay of Plenty, the forecaster said, with the possibility of some heavy falls and even hail.

From Taranaki to Wellington the outlook was wet with rain, sometimes heavy, and possible thunderstorms. Wellington was set for a high of just 15C.

Many areas of the South Island would buck the trend, however.

Nelson, Buller, Marlborough and Canterbury should see scattered rain or drizzle clear to fine in the morning, MetService said, while Westland, Fiordland, Otago and Southland should all have a fine Sunday apart from areas of morning cloud.

The Coromandel Peninsula has gone from massive storm-induced road closures to the network being mostly clear, but with "traffic management all over the place", Thames-Coromandel Civil Defence controller Gary Towler says.

Gales would ease in Marlborough by the afternoon.

Both Christchurch and Dunedin were forecast to reach a high of 19C.