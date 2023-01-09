Summer of cyclones? High sea temperatures put NZ on elevated alert

Cyclone Hale is expected to make a direct hit into the North Island on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Cyclone Hale could hail the first in a “summer of cyclones” for Aotearoa, kick-started by record sea temperatures and climate conditions, according to scientists.

Warmer water temperatures typically “fuel” the formation of cyclones and how they behave when they reach New Zealand, NIWA meteorologist Ben Noll said on Monday.

“Warm waters are fuel for cyclones - becoming like a heat engine for them. New Zealand has been experiencing record sea surface temperatures, and with these forecast to continue into 2023, cyclone predictions are elevated.”

Noll said that while a normal season usually brings one ex-tropical cyclone to New Zealand, “it would not be unexpected given current conditions” that this summer the country will be affected by at least one more cyclone and possibly more either reaching the coastline or passing nearby.

“In October 2021 we were already predicting either a normal or elevated occurrence of cyclones. Given we already have Cyclone Hale, we are already at the normal levels, and it will not be unexpected that we will see more this summer, and this could go on until autumn.”

The South Pacific cyclone season runs from November to April. Warmer sea temperatures south-west of the Pacific Islands, coupled with atmospheric conditions driven by La Niña can energise the formation of cyclones.

“Warm marine temperatures and La Niña are the two main factors driving both the formation of cyclones, and the way they behave when they reach the coastline in terms of precipitation.”

NIWA’s Sea Surface Temperature Update reveals a risk of continued marine heatwave conditions through summer and into autumn, consistent with La Niña.

Moana Project/Stuff Differences between forecasted sea surface temperatures and the long-term average for this time of year. Red shading indicates that the ocean is currently warmer than normal; blue that it is colder.

NIWA research also shows that marine heatwaves are to get longer and hotter through the rest of the century, “strongly influenced by human-made climate change”

Oceanographer Dr Joao de Souza agrees that record marine temperatures could be a factor in the formation of more cyclones than usual, but cautions it is just one of the drivers.

“Warmer waters do feed cyclones, but it’s important to note that warmer sea temperatures are just one of the factors that influence cyclones - but, yes, above average ocean temperatures are a power source for cyclones.”

De Souza is a director of the Moana Project involved in ocean modelling and forecasting marine temperatures and heatwaves.

Moana Project/Stuff Sea surface temperatures forecasted for Jan 9

“With New Zealand’s coastal waters several degrees higher than usual, this can also influence how tropical cyclones from the Pacific impact us in terms of intensity and precipitation - I would say it is definitely not the end of this warm wet summer.”

There have been two particularly notable cyclones in New Zealand’s history.

Cyclone Bola in 1988, which was no longer a tropical cyclone once it reached our shores, but it still caused more than $200m in damage.

And Cyclone Giselle in 1968 which resulted in the death of 53 people in the Wahine disaster.

What are cyclones?

Tropical cyclones are revolving storms that begin in the tropics. Storms of this type are called hurricanes in the North Atlantic and eastern Pacific, and typhoons in South East Asia and China.

In the Southern Hemisphere storms rotate clockwise. Tropical cyclones form near the equator and gain their energy from the heat that is released when water vapour condenses into rain. They are about 500km across and may have a central region known as the eye.

Tropical cyclones normally weaken as they move towards New Zealand because cooler seas provide less heat. However, when sea surface temperatures remain high, the tropical cyclones can retain their intensity.

The worst cyclones tend to occur from December to April.

Source: NIWA