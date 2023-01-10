Cyclone Hale brings 'exceptional falls', flooding and slips to North Island

Cyclone Hale is sweeping across New Zealand, dumping significant amounts of rain on the eastern parts of the North Island over the past 24 hours.

The tropical cyclone started in New Caledonia on Sunday, but was downgraded by MetService to a tropical low as it barrelled towards New Zealand.

MetService said Gisborne, Coromandel and parts of Northland had “exceptional falls” on Tuesday.

All had experienced various degrees of flooding.

The weather system was moving towards the Hauraki Gulf on Tuesday afternoon, before heading to the Bay of Plenty and the east of Aotearoa.

However, Auckland and the surrounding area had not been spared from the wild weather and would continue to be hammered with strong winds and heavy rain until Wednesday afternoon.

Civil Defence warned the tropical low could be “a significant event with widespread effects” for areas across the east coast of the North Island.

Metservice Cyclone Hale has been downgraded from a tropical cyclone but was still considered an extensive weather system by MetService.

On Tuesday afternoon, MetService said Northland and Auckland had nearly a month’s worth of rain in 24 hours.

Rain was “continuing to fall over the soaked regions of Coromandel and Gisborne”.

“Both places have already had very heavy rain, and [we] are expecting it to continue for several more hours, exacerbating the flooding in the regions,” MetService said.

Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland (south of the Bay of Islands) and Great Barrier Island were predicted to be drenched with 90 to 120mm of rain, with rates of 10mm-20mm an hour expected.

The same area, excluding Great Barrier but including Waikato, was under a strong wind watch, and southeast winds were expected to approach “severe gale” at times.

Whitianga recorded its fifth-wettest January day since 1987, with 104mm of rain falling over 18 hours, up until 10am on Tuesday morning.

Within this same time period, 219mm of rain fell in the Pinnacles, near Coromandel, 152mm fell in Puketawa, near Gisborne, 132mm at Castlerock and 72mm in Whangarei.

Due to the incoming storm, ASB Classic, New Zealand’s top tennis tournament, has moved the day and night sessions scheduled for Tuesday indoors.

“There will be no public access to the venue, however all matches on Indoor Court 1 will be broadcast live on Sky Sport 3,” the event organisers wrote on Twitter.

The bad weather started in Coromandel late on Monday.

MetService meteorologist John Law said 77mm of rain had fallen in Whitianga in the past 24 hours.

Emergency management in the Thames-Coromandel area was dealing with “widespread closures, slips and surface flooding” after 160mm of rain overnight and a further 200mm expected over Tuesday.

Supplied Three people were rescued from a river near Ruatoria.

On Monday night, emergency services rescued a 6-year-old boy and his grandparents after their ute became stuck while attempting to cross the Kopuaroa River, 10km south of Ruatoria.

Ruatoria Volunteer Fire Brigade firefighter James Palmer said the volunteer firefighters leapt into action, forming a human chain to get four firefighters to the other side of the river.

The human chain tactic was employed again to transport the grandparents and grandchild to the other side of the river.

No-one was injured.

Safe Swim/Supplied SwimSafe has issued water quality warnings for beaches across Auckland due to rain. The red icons denote beaches where swimming is not advised, while black icons mean 'do not swim'.

The impacts of the turbulent weather “have been quite severe”, Thames-Coromandel civil defence controller Garry Towler said on Tuesday morning.

On Great Barrier Island, trees were down, creeks were overflowing and there was a “huge slip”, resident Val Foreman said.

Foreman said there was now a problem getting food to the island.

"Supplies will be low because the boat keeps cancelling – your groceries are stuck,” she said.

SeaLink confirmed the Tuesday ferry sailing had been cancelled.

The next scheduled freight ferry was on Friday, but that was also weather dependent.

Meanwhile, in north Auckland, rural roads were flooding and trees were down on Tuesday morning as the weather system closed in.

Whangaripo Rd was underwater between Wellsford and Pakiri.

A section of State Highway 1 in the Dome Valley had been closed due to a fallen tree.

At 11am on Tuesday police closed Kokupu Block Rd in Whangārei “due to severe surface flooding caused by Cyclone Hale”.

”Motorists are advised to stay clear of the area until further notice,” a police spokesperson said.

”Police are also advising motorists to avoid travel around Northland unless urgent, as heavy rain continues to batter down.”

Northland residents were asked to stay indoors, away from the coast, as high tide hit at 11.15am.

STEVEN GODFREY/Supplied A big, old macrocarpa tree that came down at Te Arai, in the northeast corner of the Auckland region, on Tuesday morning.

Steven Godfrey, 53, was having a coffee at 6am when he heard a loud thud from outside his house in Te Arai, north Auckland.

“I looked outside and saw the wind had brought the macrocarpa down in our driveway,” he said.

“These trees would have been there 100 years ago. They’re massive trees and they’ve been here since the house was first built,” Godfrey said, predicting his driveway would soon flood.

There are a raft of severe weather warnings across the country stretching for 24 hours.

The Coromandel Peninsula will experience heavy rain until 2am on Wednesday. Up to 350mm of rain is expected in total.

Gisborne is expected to be pelted with 200 to 250mm of rain, while the Hawke’s Bay is expected to experience 100mm to 140mm.

There are currently no severe weather warnings in place for the lower North Island or the South Island.