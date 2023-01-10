Cyclone Hale brings flooding to North Island as wild weather moves south

Cyclone Hale is sweeping across New Zealand, dumping significant amounts of rain on the eastern parts of the North Island over the past 24 hours, and is now moving down the east coast.

MetService said Gisborne, Coromandel and parts of Northland had “exceptional falls” on Tuesday, and the storm was not done with concerns shifting to rising rivers on the east coast.

All regions hit by the storm had experienced various degrees of flooding, leading to road closures and other disruption.

The weather system had moved towards the Hauraki Gulf on Tuesday afternoon, before heading to the Bay of Plenty and the east of Aotearoa.

However, Auckland and the surrounding area had not been entirely spared from the wild weather and would continue to be hammered with strong winds and heavy rain until Wednesday afternoon.

Civil Defence warned the tropical low could be “a significant event with widespread effects” for areas across the east coast of the North Island.

Metservice Cyclone Hale has been downgraded from a tropical cyclone but was still considered an extensive weather system by MetService.

On Tuesday afternoon, MetService said Northland and Auckland had nearly a month’s worth of rain in 24 hours. Rain was “continuing to fall over the soaked regions of Coromandel and Gisborne”.

The Coromandel Peninsula and Gisborne were expected to be pelted with 100mm to 150mm on top of what has already fallen, which will total 250mm to 350mm of rain in the area throughout Cyclone Hale.

“Both places have already had very heavy rain, and [we] are expecting it to continue for several more hours, exacerbating the flooding in the regions,” MetService said.

The Hikuwai River had been steadily rising and was at 9 metres as of 6pm. But with the forecast rainfall, it could reach over 13m which was concerning and would reach the criteria for evacuations.

“That’s up and around the levels we don’t like to see,” Gisborne District Council Civil Defence Emergency Manager Ben Green said. Some households by the river had self-evacuated.

State Highway 35 would be closed from 7pm Tuesday as a precautionary measure with potential for flooding, as well as south of Waiora where the road was damaged.

Hawke’s Bay was set to have 100mm to 140mm of rain, with peak rates of 10mm to 20mm an hour.

Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland (south of the Bay of Islands) and Great Barrier Island would be drenched with a further 40mm to 60mm of rain on top of what has already fallen, with a heavy rain warning in place until 7pm on Tuesday.

The same area, including Waikato and the Coromandel Peninsula, was under a strong wind watch, and southeast winds were expected to approach “severe gale” at times.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff The wild weather is starting to hit on Auckland's Tāmaki Drive, with Rangitoto barely visible across the water.

As the weather system makes its way down the country, severe weather warnings have popped up across Aotearoa.

There is a heavy rain watch for Mount Taranaki and the area surrounding Tongariro National Park.

Eastern Wairarapa and the Tararua Range will be hammered with 140mm of rain, falling until Wednesday morning.

There is a strong wind watch in place for much of the lower North Island, including Southern Taranaki, Whanganui, Manawatu, Horowhenua, Kapiti, Wellington, and Bay of Plenty.

There is just one warning in place for the upper South Island, with a heavy rain watch over the Marlborough and Canterbury coast from Wednesday at 5am to Thursday at 1am.

Cyclone Hale had started in New Caledonia as a tropical cyclone on Sunday, but was downgraded by MetService to a tropical low as it barrelled towards New Zealand.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Cyclone Hale causes chaos for motorists and farmers in North Auckland.

ASB Classic, New Zealand’s top tennis tournament, moved the day and night sessions scheduled for Tuesday indoors.

“There will be no public access to the venue, however all matches on Indoor Court 1 will be broadcast live on Sky Sport 3,” the event organisers wrote on Twitter.

The bad weather started in Coromandel late on Monday.

MetService meteorologist John Law said 77mm of rain had fallen in Whitianga in the past 24 hours.

Emergency management in the Thames-Coromandel area was dealing with “widespread closures, slips and surface flooding” after 160mm of rain overnight and a further 200mm expected over Tuesday.

Supplied Three people were rescued from a river near Ruatoria.

On Monday night, emergency services rescued a 6-year-old boy and his grandparents after their ute became stuck while attempting to cross the Kopuaroa River, 10km south of Ruatoria.

Ruatoria Volunteer Fire Brigade firefighter James Palmer said the volunteer firefighters leapt into action, forming a human chain to get four firefighters to the other side of the river.

The human chain tactic was employed again to transport the grandparents and grandchild to the other side of the river.

No-one was injured.

Safe Swim/Supplied SwimSafe has issued water quality warnings for beaches across Auckland due to rain. The red icons denote beaches where swimming is not advised, while black icons mean 'do not swim'.

The impacts of the turbulent weather “have been quite severe”, Thames-Coromandel civil defence controller Garry Towler said on Tuesday morning.

On Great Barrier Island, trees were down, creeks were overflowing and there was a “huge slip”, resident Val Foreman said.

Foreman said there was now a problem getting food to the island.

"Supplies will be low because the boat keeps cancelling – your groceries are stuck,” she said.

SeaLink confirmed the Tuesday ferry sailing had been cancelled.

The next scheduled freight ferry was on Friday, but that was also weather dependent.

Meanwhile, in north Auckland, rural roads were flooding and trees were down on Tuesday morning as the weather system closed in.

At 11am on Tuesday police closed Kokupu Block Rd in Whangārei “due to severe surface flooding caused by Cyclone Hale”.

”Motorists are advised to stay clear of the area until further notice,” a police spokesperson said.

”Police are also advising motorists to avoid travel around Northland unless urgent, as heavy rain continues to batter down.”

The wild weather triggered road closures across Northland, due to surface flooding and slips.

State Highway 1 over the Brynderwyns to Waipu was closed, and Waka Kotahi advised motorists to delay their journeys north.

Earlier on Tuesday, police urged residents to stay home, and in particular, stay away from the coast.