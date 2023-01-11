Thunderstorms, bad weather to continue for North Island on Wednesday

Here is the latest national weather forecast video from MetService.

Thunderstorms and downpours are set to continue for much of the North Island on Wednesday as Cyclone Hale moves towards the east coast, according to MetService.

The weather system moved towards the Hauraki Gulf on Tuesday afternoon, and will barrel towards the Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and Hawke’s Bay on Wednesday.

Thunderstorms and downpours are forecast from Wednesday afternoon and evening for Waitomo, across Taupō to Hawke's Bay, and south to Wellington and Wairarapa.

Heavy rain warnings are also in place in Hawke’s Bay, Wairarapa, Tararua, and Mt Taranaki, and will remain for most of Wednesday.

READ MORE:

* How climate change is powering cyclones like Hale

* 'OMG moment' as cyclone bowls caravan over, then blows it back upright

* How to keep yourself and your car alive when driving through floodwaters



MetService said Gisborne, Coromandel and parts of Northland had “exceptional falls” on Tuesday.

All had experienced various degrees of flooding.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Floodwaters have ruined crops and closed roads as Northland and the northern parts of Auckland have been slammed with nearly a month’s worth of rain over the past 24 hours.

Auckland and Northland, alongside the surrounding areas had not been spared from the wild weather and would continue to be hammered with strong winds and rain until Wednesday afternoon.

Floodwaters have ruined crops and closed roads as Northland and the northern parts of Auckland have been slammed with nearly a month’s worth of rain over the past 24 hours.

Civil Defence warned the tropical low could be “a significant event with widespread effects” for areas across the east coast of the North Island.

The tropical cyclone started in New Caledonia on Sunday, but was downgraded by MetService to a tropical low as it barrelled towards New Zealand.

The Coromandel Peninsula and Gisborne were expected to be pelted with 100mm to 150mm on top of what has already fallen, which will total 250mm to 350mm of rain in the area throughout Cyclone Hale.

Brennan Thomas/Stuff The tide at Wainui Beach north of Gisborne.

“Both places have already had very heavy rain, and [we] are expecting it to continue for several more hours, exacerbating the flooding in the regions,” MetService said.

The Hikuwai River had been steadily rising and was at 9 metres as of 6pm. But with the forecast rainfall, it could reach over 13m which was concerning and would reach the criteria for evacuations.

“That’s up and around the levels we don’t like to see,” Gisborne District Council Civil Defence Emergency Manager Ben Green said. Some households by the river had self-evacuated.

In the South Island, a heavy rain watch is in place until 9pm on Wednesday in the Marlborough and Canterbury coast, from Cape Campbell to Kaikoura and the Seaward Kaikoura Range.

Showers were in store for most of the South Island, with potential thunderstorms in Westland, according to MetService.