news
National
World
Climate Change
Politics
Business
prosper
Farming
Technology
Sport
Rugby
voices & in depth
perspectives
Pou Tiaki
Spotlight
Stuff Nation
Cartoons
Podcasts
living
Travel
Homed
LifeStyle
Entertainment
Complex
Motoring
Food & Wine
Oddstuff
regions
northland
Auckland
Waikato
Bay of Plenty
Taranaki
hawke's bay
manawatu
wellington
nelson
marlborough
canterbury
south canterbury
otago
southland
more
Weather
Quizzes
Puzzles
Newsletters
about stuff
contribute
Advertising
Careers
Privacy
Contact
stuff family
stuff ads
neighbourly
mags4gifts
Ensemble
stuff events
stuff coupons
National
Weather News
Live: Cyclone Hale hits the South Island as it leaves slips and power outages in North
Stuff reporters
14:41, Jan 11 2023
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Reddit
Email
Brennan Thomas/Stuff
Waterlogged fields surround the mouth of Waipaoa River, just south of Gisborne, on Wednesday afternoon.
Follow the updates as the effects of Cyclone Hale are felt across the country.
BRENNAN THOMAS/Stuff
Waterlogged fields surround the mouth of the flooded Waipaoa River, just south of Gisborne, on Wednesday afternoon.
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Reddit
Email