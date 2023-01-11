Live: Power out, extreme river peaks as Cyclone Hale moves south

10:16, Jan 11 2023
Brennan Thomas/Supplied
The Tūranganui River was high in Gisborne on Wednesday morning after Cyclone Hale drenched the region overnight.

Follow our live updates from around the country as the storm rages on.

Huge water flows are seen in Gisborne rivers.
Brennan Thomas/Stuff
