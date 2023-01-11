news
National
World
Climate Change
Politics
Business
prosper
Farming
Technology
Sport
Rugby
voices & in depth
perspectives
Pou Tiaki
Spotlight
Stuff Nation
Cartoons
Podcasts
living
Travel
Homed
LifeStyle
Entertainment
Complex
Motoring
Food & Wine
Oddstuff
regions
northland
Auckland
Waikato
Bay of Plenty
Taranaki
hawke's bay
manawatu
wellington
nelson
marlborough
canterbury
south canterbury
otago
southland
more
Weather
Quizzes
Puzzles
Newsletters
about stuff
contribute
Advertising
Careers
Privacy
Contact
stuff family
stuff ads
neighbourly
mags4gifts
Ensemble
stuff events
stuff coupons
National
Weather News
Live: Power out, extreme river peaks as Cyclone Hale moves south
Stuff reporters
10:16, Jan 11 2023
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Reddit
Email
Brennan Thomas/Supplied
The Tūranganui River was high in Gisborne on Wednesday morning after Cyclone Hale drenched the region overnight.
Follow our live updates from around the country as the storm rages on.
Brennan Thomas/Stuff
Huge water flows are seen in Gisborne rivers.
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Reddit
Email