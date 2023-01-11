news
Live: State of emergency declared in Tairāwhiti as Cyclone Hale blasts down the country
Stuff reporters
05:00, Jan 11 2023
1 NEWS
1News meteorologist Dan Corbett gives the Wednesday forecast for ex-Cyclone Hale.
Brennan Thomas/Stuff
Parts of the country have seen rising waters and stormy seas thanks to Cyclone Hale.
Follow our live updates from around the country as the storm rages on.
