Auckland on track to have darkest January since 1989

If you’re enjoying the sunshine in the South Island, spare a thought for the people of Tāmaki Makaurau, who have had only one day without rain so far this year, and a daily average of just two hours of bright sunshine.

According to NIWA meteorologist Ben Noll, Auckland is tracking to have the least sunny January since 1989, with only 26 hours of bright sunshine recorded so far this month.

On average, the first 12 days of January would have 93 bright sunshine hours.

The fewest sunshine hours that had ever occurred in the month of January was in 1989, with 168 hours of bright sunshine recorded, however if the current trend continued, Auckland would see only 69 hours, he said.

“If the weather we have had in Auckland is any indication of what the rest of January will be like, we could be looking at record low sunshine hours.”

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said Auckland had had a “pretty miserable” summer so far.

There had been 71mm of rain in Auckland so far this month, more than the monthly average of 60mm. During December, 108mm fell.

January 1 was the only day Auckland Airport had recorded zero rainfall – every other day there had been at least 0.2mm of rain, Little said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The effects of Cyclone Hale have caused heavy rain to fill Waitohi River under Canterbury St in Picton.

Despite this, Auckland is not the worst off. Noll said all across the North Island it has been “horrendous” from a sunshine perspective.

But, Northland, Gisborne, southern Hawkes Bay and the Wairarapa were only having one to two hours of bright sunshine per day.

Southern Northland, around Whangārei, Gisborne, and coastal Wairarapa were tied for the most rainfall so far this year.

But it's not all grey skies; while Auckland is having the wettest, greyest summer in over thirty years, some parts of the South Island are recording nine hours of sunshine per day.

“The weather this summer has been flipped on its head a bit,” Noll said.

Mid-Canterbury and Invercargill had both recorded an average of at least nine hours of sunshine per day.

The West Coast has had unusually high temperatures, 5C hotter than usual for this time of year, and low rainfall.

Greymouth reached 30.9C on Sunday – the first time the town hit 30C since records began 76 years ago.

“The traditional kind of rainier spots on the western and lower South Island have had the most sunshine, and part of the puzzle there goes back to La Niña, one of the main influences of our weather this summer.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff The last week of January will see the trend of unsettled weather return to Auckland.

On the bright side, the next week would bring a return to some summer weather for Tāmaki Makaurau, with sunshine and clouds, but rain may still make an appearance, Noll said.

However, make the most of it, because the rain was not gone for good, he said.

The last week of January was forecast to see the trend of unsettled weather return.