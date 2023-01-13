'The lounge is floating': Auckland family's house uninhabitable after flooding

Michael and Sarah Lindsay saw their furniture floating around their flooded home as they paddled around the house in a boat.

An Auckland couple paddled around their house in a boat after it was left uninhabitable due to flooding.

About 35 acres of Michael and Sarah Lindsay’s 52-acre Wellsford property were underwater on Monday, after the region was hit with 60 to 70 millimetres of rain.

That amount was equal to a typical month’s worth of rain for this time of year.

Michael Lindsay said their land on Whangaripo Valley Rd became flooded “quite suddenly” after the Hoteo River, which sits on their property boundary, overflowed into their pond.

READ MORE:

* Flooding on tracks forces cancellation of Auckland to Wellington train

* Insurers begin counting cost of Cyclone Hale

* How to keep yourself and your car alive when driving through floodwaters



From there, the water made its way into their house until it was waist deep, and the couple watched their furniture floating around as they paddled around the house in a boat.

“The lounge is floating,” Lindsay said as he videoed himself on the boat.

Michael Lindsay/Supplied Nala the cat was rescued from the house, where she was floating around on a mattress.

As they paddled, they heard their cat Nala meowing and rescued her from on top of a floating mattress.

Their “dream home” is no longer habitable, Lindsay said, adding that the “walls and floors are buggered”.

Lindsay said they knew about the weather and Cyclone Hale, and he had taken his pregnant cows to higher ground.

Michael Lindsay/Supplied Michael and Sarah Lindsay’s family home in Wellsford was flooded on Monday, as rain battered the Auckland region.

He also collected his TV from his house “just in case”, but never expected their house would end up flooded.

The family, including children Jackson, 16, and Texas, 14, are now living in Lindsay’s “drinking shed” atop a hill.

“There’s a bit of camping going on.”

Michael Lindsay/Supplied The house is unhabitable following the flooding.

The day after the flood, some “good mates” showed up and helped rip up the sodden carpets.

Lindsay said they were planning to have the house raised about 1.5m to prevent flooding in the future.

It’s not known how much it will cost to replace the damaged walls and floors and the family did not have insurance.

“It’s just another hurdle in life. If it was that easy, it would be boring.”

A Givealittle has been set up to support the family, for which Lindsay said there were extremely thankful for.

“There’s so much love out there.”