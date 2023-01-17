Storm-hit East Coast is in for another 70-90mm of rain

Rain is forecast to move into Tairāwhiti/Gisborne region once again on Wednesday.

The last thing Tairāwhiti/Gisborne needs now is heavy rain, but that appears to be what it has in store.

MetService says heavy rain and severe gales are possible for Tairāwhiti and eastern Bay of Plenty on Wednesday.

A heavy rain watch has been issued for Tairāwhiti and south of Uawa/Tolaga Bay from 6pm Wednesday until 9am Thursday.

A strong wind watch has been put in place for the Tairāwhiti area north of Ruatoria as well as the Bay of Plenty east of Ōpōtiki from 6pm Wednesday until midnight Wednesday.

Southeasterly winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.

Supplied Contractors clearing up debris under the Gladstone Road bridge in Gisborne last week.

A sub-tropical low is forecast to approach the North Island on Wednesday and is likely to lie northeast of East Cape early Thursday. Later on Thursday, the low should move away to the southeast. An associated front moves southwest across Tairāwhitidelivering a period of heavy rain, and a heavy rain warning and watch remains in force for the region.

A State of Emergency remains in place for Tairāwhiti and the Gisborne District Council said between 70 and 90mm of rain was expected around the area and north of Uawa.

Civil Defence was keeping a close eye on the approaching weather.

SUPPLIED Ben Green, Civil Defence group controller at Gisborne District Council. (File pic)

“If you’re in the Hikuwai and Mangatokerau areas, we’re asking people to move their stock, be prepared and make sure you have enough supplies for at least three days,” said Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller Ben Green.

The district was already saturated following ex-tropical Cyclone Hale last week, and Green asked drivers to stay off the fragile roads if they could.

BRENNAN THOMAS/STUFF Tolaga Bay resident Linda Gough's property is surrounded by a sea of logs in the wake of Cyclone Hale.

“The roading network is still vulnerable with multiple slips, dropouts and slumps. We have around 30 crews out there repairing roads and they’re making good steady progress. There have, however, been reports of too many people driving past just to take videos and photos of the cyclone’s damage,” he said.

“This makes it harder for our crews and puts them and the drivers at risk if they get stuck and need assistance. Please delay all unnecessary travel. We are still in response mode. Yesterday structural inspections were carried out on five bridges on local roads and there’s more rain on the way,” Green said.