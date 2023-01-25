Auckland's unsettled summer continues with rain for the long weekend

A sheet of cloud over the South Island is breaking up and there could be heavy showers south of Hamilton on Wednesday, including in areas like Te Kūiti, Taumarunui, Taihape and Taranaki, MetService meteorolgist Angus Hines says.

For Aucklanders looking forward to the long weekend, sorry to burst your bubble, but it’s going to be a wet one.

On January 30, Auckland, Northland, Nelson and Buller will be celebrating their Anniversary Day, which means a large chunk of the population will be enjoying a long weekend.

There is a big list of outdoor events planned for this coming weekend in Auckland, including Sir Elton John’s concert at Mount Smart, which was postponed numerous times due to Covid-19, and the singer suddenly stopping his performance in 2020 due to walking pneumonia.

Other outdoor events include Laneway, a music festival at Western Springs, and the Auckland Folk Festival at Kumeu Showgrounds.

But those who were hoping to enjoy their days out under settled, blue skies, could end up disappointed.

MetService told Stuff that all parts of the supercity were set to be “damp to very wet”.

“We are going into a big range of high pressure which at some point is going to break down, but exactly when that happen is a bit up in the air,” a MetService spokesperson said.

“That being said, Auckland at this stage is looking damp to very wet, depending on which day [of the weekend] you’re talking about.”

At this stage, it is not clear which weekend day will be the worst, but MetService said “north Auckland will be slightly nicer than south Auckland” on Sunday.

With the rain will come sticky heat, which MetService warned would be “unpleasant”.

“Auckland will be a little warmer than average, which is typical for early summer,” the spokesperson said.

MetService has not issued any severe weather warnings yet, but there was around a 40% chance of these warnings coming.

Meanwhile, as seems to be the norm at the moment, those further down the country will bathed in much sunnier weather.

“It’s looking nicer for the South Island, with Christchurch expecting sun, and it’ll be quite warm,” the spokesperson said.

“We’ve got hot, humid air coming from the tropics, and starting on Sunday and Monday it’s going to get quite sticky.”

The South Island will be “notably humid” for many places, including Otago, Southland and Canterbury, which could see temperatures pushing 30C.

MetService told Aucklanders to not get too down about the incoming rain, as this sort of weather, and the weather the region experienced in the first week of 2023, was completely normal.

“New Zealand is a bit weird, we have a maritime climate that is dominated by ocean temperatures,” the spokesperson said.

This means New Zealand’s climate characteristics is dictated by the country’s proximity to the ocean, so when the ocean begins to warm at the beginning of summer, New Zealand won’t have conventional summer weather.

“During the first bit of summer we don’t get a proper summer like other places, but it means our March is lovely, with beautiful ocean temperatures even though its autumn,” MetService said.